Kansas Citians finding relief in meditation

We live in a loud, crazy, stressful world. We're always on the go and cramming our days with too much stuff. In order to stay sane, some Kansas Citians are carving out time each day to meditate.

"It's like pressing a reset button. I feel more balanced, it clears out my head, it de-stresses me," said Robin O'Connor. "The Buddhist teachings as well as the meditation has brought a lot of balance to my life. I was raised Jewish, I am still Jewish, but this is just an added tool that I use in my everyday life."

O'Connor is one of the dozens who come weekly to the Temple Buddhist Center in Kansas City to meditate.

"Meditation is about being present and silencing all the wild thoughts and voices that are passing through our heads all the time," said Max Carr-Howard.

Carr-Howard also visits Temple Buddhist Center. The two were among the 80 who gathered on a Tuesday night to find balance in their lives.

"It really makes it easier to get along in life and get outside yourself more and see where other people are coming from," said Carr-Howard. "It's about letting your thoughts go by and just focusing on what you're doing in that moment."

Hundreds of years ago, a man by the name of Sidartha, otherwise known as Buddha, discovered meditation, but a person doesn't have to be Buddhist to meditate. In fact, people from all types of religions come to the Unity Temple on the Plaza to meditate, and they find unity in the silence.

"They come looking for a way to literally disconnect," said Janet Taylor, the Associate Minister for the Temple Buddhist Center.

Taylor studied meditation when she was 21 but gave it up and went into the corporate world to hopefully make more money. Taylor said she stopped going to church.

"I needed to do something. I felt like the whole making money was not enough," she said.

Taylor quit her corporate job four years ago to offer meditation sessions. That first day, just four people showed up and now, she said, it's grown to over 120 people attending every Sunday.

"When people come in, no matter how stressed out they feel, they have the opportunity to leave feeling more at peace," said Taylor.

Some studies support the theory that meditation can improve a person's health and that it actually changes brain function to help a person feel more relaxed. Taylor said a person can meditate anywhere and a person should take a timeout from life every day to just sit and breathe.

"It can be a powerful process to help you feel more at peace with yourself and others," she said.

