Faces of Kansas City: Sprint campus employees wish man's best friend a happy retirement

Sprint employees are bracing for what is sure to be an emotional retirement from their ranks. Her co-workers said she brightens up the room every time she enters, although she slobbers a little and sheds a lot.

For the last 12 years, Shayla has been a mainstay on the Sprint World Headquarters Campus, but lately she's been slowing down.

"Border collies have a tendency to be very high energy. Shayla was high energy, but the older she's got, the more mellow she's become," said Larry Fries with Sprint.

Fries said Shayla's had a great run at the Sprint campus - after all, her primary job is to chase off the geese who love to congregate on the campus.

"They go on the sidewalks and do their thing, it's very unsanitary. I remember before we got Shayla, we had a crew of three guys, they would do nothing but clean up goose mess," Fries said.

Before Shayla became campus sheriff, the geese were just downright rude.

"Most memorably, as I would walk from one building to the next for lunch on a perfect day, they would follow you and if they didn't like you, they would nip at your ankles," said Cheryl Entzminger with Sprint.

Of course, Shayla has always maintained a high degree of professionalism while on the job.

"She'll go right up to goslings and nudge them with her nose into the water, she's never hurt a geese or a gosling," Fries said.

But Shayla's arthritis is getting worse and she's beginning to slow down.

"We knew a time would come when she would want to retire," Entzminger said. "Unfortunately it's now."

A replacement has now been brought in to carry on the border collie's important job.

"This is Chase and he's Shayla's replacement. He's a Chesapeake Bay Retriever," Fries said as he showed off the new puppy.

With Shayla getting set to enjoy her golden years, Chase is now undergoing heavy duty goose chasing training and he's eager to learn.

"He goes to meetings with me," Fries said. "He'll probably learn a lot about landscape as time goes on just sitting in on meetings."

The dogs do not hurt any of the geese - their job is simply to shepherd them to ponds that are on the Sprint campus.

