Judge denies Shannon O'Roark Griffin lower bond, mental evaluation

A retired NASA engineer who is the woman accused of murdering a Gladstone psychiatrist appeared before a judge Thursday.

Clay County prosecutors filed a motion to request a mental evaluation for the woman accused of murdering her husband's lover.



Shannon O'Roark-Griffin, 52, of Granbury, TX, was in Clay County Circuit Court as a judge denied her request for a lower bond and to have a mental evaluation conducted.

O'Roark-Griffin was arraigned at the end of January on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She is accused of killing Irina Puscariu, a Gladstone psychiatrist.

A state judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for Feb. 24.

Authorities say O'Roark-Griffin and her husband, an Air Force colonel, attended a counseling session Jan. 13 in Great Bend, KS, where Roscoe Griffin told his wife he had no intention of ending an affair with Puscariu. Police say O'Roark-Griffin, who lives in Texas, then drove 250 miles to Puscariu's home and shot her three times in the face in front of Puscariu's Romanian mother.

Prosecutors said O'Roark-Griffin should undergo a mental evaluation because, for 10 years, she was on mental health leave from her job. But defense attorneys rejected the motion saying O'Roark-Griffin, an aerospace engineer for NASA, suffered from anxiety and depression that prevented her from doing a highly stressful job.

"Through our many meetings with Mrs. Griffin, there have been no reasons to doubt her lucidity or doubt her ability to understand us or work with us. The state has just filed a boiler plate motion without any factual allegations to support a mental evaluation," said defense attorney Jarrett Johnson.

O'Roark-Griffin's bond was set at $1 million. She is still in jail awaiting her next hearing.



For previous coverage on O'Roark-Griffin and Puscariu, click here and click here.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.