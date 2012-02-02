Metro North Mall revitalization project hits roadblock

A legal battle over Metro North Mall has future revitalization projects at a standstill.

ZR Metro, Zona Rosa's corporate entity, bought the old Dillard's building back when Zona Rosa opened. Kansas City, MO, Councilman Ed Ford says that left Zona Rosa with some say in how Metro North is used.

"Basically, ZR has veto rights over the redevelopment of Metro North shopping center and as competitors they have different interests than the owners of Metro North Mall," Ford said.

MD MGMT has plans to redevelop the building but details remain vague. The company owns most of the property on the south side of Barry Road as well. City council is set to vote on a $13.5 million Community Improvement District that would turn the area into a modernized shopping district.

While Metro North is not included in the CID, Ford says MD MGMT has intentions of revitalizing both sides of Barry Road.

"The biggest thing it has going for it, it has local ownership and owners that are willing to invest," Ford said.

ZR Metro sent KCTV5 the following statement:

"Several months ago, we filed a petition in response to the developer, MD Management's plan, and its failure to meet many of the planning requirements as clearly outlined in the city's ordinance," said David Lukes, with ZR Metro. "We have been interested in supporting a well thought-out and professionally executed project for the Metro North Mall site. However, the plan that was approved by the city fails to comply with several important requirements. These requirements were put in place to protect the community and ensure the future of a quality commercial development. They should not, and legally cannot, be compromised."

KCTV5's Bonyen Lee asked ZR Metro which requirements were not followed. The company did not specify.

ZR Metro and MD MGMT is schedule in court in the coming weeks.

