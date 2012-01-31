Chocolate Ale flying off store shelves

Once again, demand has far exceeded supply for Chocolate Ale.

Liquor stores said the bottles are flying off the shelves and the people on the waiting list exceed supply.

Boulevard Brewery and Christopher Elbow, for the second year, have teamed up to produce the product just before Valentine's Day. It is sold on tap and in beer bottles.



People on Twitter and other social media outlets shared pictures of themselves toasting with glasses brimming with Chocolate Ale on Monday night.

KCTV5's Carolyn Long and Matt Stewart went on a quest Tuesday morning to find some after Long enjoyed a nip following KCTV5 @ 4 p.m. Monday. The brains behind the product, chocolatier Christopher Elbow and brewmaster Steven Pauwel, appeared on the show and brought a few samples.

This year, 4,000 cases were produced. Last year, it was just 1,600.

But it's not the same beer. The recipe has been tweaked to get more of the cacao bean flavor into the ale.

On its blog, Boulevard has apologized for the difficulty that some are having in finding the Chocolate Ale. The company used their maximum capacity for a Smokestack seasonal beer in making this year's batch.



"To our loyal customers who have tried without success to find a bottle of Boulevard Chocolate Ale, we sincerely apologize," the statement said. "We did not seek to create or encourage this phenomenon, but we pledge to try to learn from it, and to look for ways to improve and enhance our planning, our communication, and, ultimately, our production of this unprecedented beer."

Tipsy's in Mission said the store received 23 cases of the bottles and opened at 9 a.m. All the bottles were gone within 35 minutes.

Roeland Park Liquor Store had a long waiting list. Long got on the waiting list but again demand should exceed supply.

A member of KCTV5's web team is No. 27 on the waiting list at Happy Hour in Independence and got hers. But the telephone constantly rings busy because so many people were calling the store.

Some stores said their lists contained several hundred names.

Jennifer Breedlove Koesema said on KCTV5's Facebook that her husband is delivering the Chocolate Ale today.

"People have lined up around buildings at every stop he has been to today just waiting for him to pull it off the truck."



Karen Bailey posted on KCTV5's Facebook page that she has snagged six bottles "and definitely more to come."

Brandon Blattner went to 10 different stores and scored eight bottles.

The delivery of the Chocolate Ale, including hundreds of kegs, are slated to be completed by next Tuesday.



