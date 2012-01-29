Michelle Davidson | CinemaKC Host/Producer

Michelle Davidson is thrilled to be a co-host and producer of CinemaKC, featuring filmmakers and the local production community.

Michelle has garnered acclaim working on both sides of the camera as a filmmaker and journalist.

She hosts and produces television shows, creates web series, directs short films, writes screenplays and acts in feature films.

Michelle graduated from the University of Missouri, School of Journalism. Before making Kansas City her home, Michelle was an anchor/reporter at KOMU-TV in Columbia and KY3 in Springfield, MO, where she was recognized with Missouri Broadcasters Awards and an Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Journalism.

Taking on advanced media with her comedic wit, Michelle won an Emmy Award for writing and producing a Kansas City based web series.

Michelle is the President of "Kansas City Women in Film & TV" and a board member of the "Film Commission of Greater Kansas City".

