Flu bug cancels classes in Raytown School District

Students throughout the area may be longing for a snow day, but Raytown School District students will get a flu day Monday.

The district said Friday evening that classes have been canceled because many students got sick with flu-like symptoms, keeping a disturbing increase in flu cases from getting even worse.

Administrators are not calling this an outbreak just yet, but they are very concerned about the number of staff and students in the school district who fell sick over the past week.

Since Tuesday, the number of people who fell sick has spiked in nearly all of the 18 schools in Raytown so administrators are taking steps to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"We're asking students and staff to stay home on Monday while our cleaning crews go through the buses and buildings to disinfect all their areas as well as give students a chance to stay home and teachers a chance to stay home and get healthy if they're not feeling well," said Steve Shelton, the Assistant Superintendent of the Raytown School District.

Some of the symptoms many are suffering include fever, vomiting and body aches.

"We noticed here in the last few days that we've had an increased number of absences of teachers and students and it seemed important that we give them a chance to be healthy and clean up the building," said Shelton.

In one Raytown school, they saw 13 out of their 32 staff members out sick.



Staff members will use Monday to sanitize all classes, facilities and buses.

School is expected to be back in session Tuesday.

