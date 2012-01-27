Blue Springs soccer coach accused of molesting 2 girls

Authorities said a Blue Springs soccer coach molested two of his daughter's schoolmates while they were at his home.

Richard Gregory Burroughs, 43, was charged with first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of child molestation and third-degree assault. He is accused of fondling a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl.

Burroughs denied acting in a sexual manner with the girls, according to court documents.

Investigators are combing through Burroughs' computer. He was visibly nervous when he learned police wanted to confiscate it, according to court records.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Bushur set Burroughs' bond at $125,000 cash only and ordered him to stay away from anyone 17 years old or younger if he makes bond. Burroughs is back in court Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

The two girls were together on New Year's Eve and began discussing their inappropriate encounters with Burroughs, according to court documents. The girls agreed to tell their school counselor who in turn told their parents, social workers and police.

The 12-year-old girl told authorities that she had spent the night with Burroughs' 12-year-old daughter in November or December. She said she had asked to sleep with her back to the wall but the daughter denied the request, according to court records.

The girl said Burroughs entered the room during the night and fondled her genitalia and breasts, according to court documents. The girl said she didn't protest because she was scared.

The girl told Burroughs' daughter the next morning about the encounter, but she told her friend that she had dreamt the encounter, according to court documents. She also described another time in which she felt Burroughs acted inappropriately when he was applying an ointment to her leg and it got on her shorts, according to court documents.

The 11-year-old girl told her counselor that Burroughs had inappropriately touched her and made her feel "icky," according to court documents. The girl told authorities that she was attending an end-of-season soccer party at Burroughs' home when he rubbed her chest while she was on the computer.

Burroughs was questioned by Blue Springs Police on Thursday. He said the 12-year-old girl dreamed her encounter with him. He said he may have tucked the girls in but that was all. He said he had scolded the girl at a recent soccer practice and she was probably mad about that.

Burroughs said any physical contact with the 11-year-old girl was accidental "and definitely not in a sexual way," according to court documents.

The detective wrote in a probable cause statement that Burroughs was visibly nervous and uncomfortable about detectives looking at his computer.

In addition to being a girls soccer coach, Burroughs coaches his daughter's softball team and is involved in his son's Boy Scout troop.

Blue Springs Police said they are currently investigating just the two molestation cases but ask any potential additional victims to contact the authorities.

