Police cracking down on catalytic converter thefts

Thieves are getting bolder when it comes to stealing catalytic converters.

Overland Park police released a picture of an SUV they think was involved in the theft of converters at Shawnee Mission North High School in the middle of the day.

On the Missouri side, Kansas City Councilman Scott Wagner introduced new scrap metal ordinances that would crack down on thefts. Under the rules, no scrap metal business would be allowed to buy the parts unless the seller had a receipt for the removal of the catalytic converter or a title to the car it came from.

In Overland Park, police said it's a step in the right direction.

"It's a start. Anything we can do to make it harder for them to turn into an organization that gives them money for scrap metal," said Officer Gary Mason.

Last year, there were 71 catalytic converter thefts in Overland Park. So far in 2012, there have already been 12.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.