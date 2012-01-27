Controversy continues over city's plans to buy out homeowners for crime lab

Controversy continues to grow over Kansas City's plans to tear down some east side homes to build a new crime lab and East Patrol substation.



Ameena Powell bought her home five years ago. She has a $59,000 mortgage.

But the city is only wanting to pay $55,000 to purchase her home at 26th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

"The offer doesn't cover the mortgage," she said.

She said the city needs to come to the table with more money. She loves her home and doesn't want to lose it.

"It was built in 1895 and I love old homes," she said. "It's been a labor of love because it's a beautiful house."

Kansas City wants to tear relocated more than 60 families between 26th and 27th Streets and Brooklyn Avenue to Prospect Avenue.

Sean Demory, a spokesman for the city's Capital Projects Department, said residents received offers based on the highest of three assessments of their property.

"Occupancy, the amount of time a particular property has been owned by the resident or his or her family and the current mortgage amount are all included into that process," Demory said. "City staff continue to work with impacted citizens in every way possible. We appreciate the concerns of the residents who will be relocated due to this project, and we are making every effort to work with them to find fair options that will meet their individual circumstances."

Powell says she is offended by the city's lowball offer.

"If they're going to take my house and I'm not even getting my money for the house, that's really offensive," she said. "At this point, I don't want to live in Kansas City. I grew up here and I don't want to be here."

