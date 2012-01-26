Police find missing 11-year-old girl

Police early Friday found missing 11-year-old Catara Goodwin, who had disappeared from her Kansas City home.

She was found inside the apartment of a 20-year-old man. Family members believe the girl was having an inappropriate relationship with the man.

Catara was last seen in her south Kansas City apartment by her mother Thursday morning. Officers received a tip that the girl was inside a nearby apartment, prompting police to go door-to-door.

Following one door knock, officers heard the girl cry inside for help, police said. Police kicked in the door about 3 a.m. Catara was found alone inside an apartment at Shadow Creek Apartments, 9520 Drury, which is off Bannister Road.

She was on the floor complaining of leg pain.

Paramedics took Catara to Children's Mercy Hospital to be checked out.

Catara had missed her bus Thursday morning and her mother had told her to stay home with the doors locked. Her aunt spoke to her about 10 a.m.

The mother attempted to check on the girl by phone, but she didn't answer. When the mother arrived home at 5 p.m., the door was locked but the girl was gone.

Her grandmother, Kimberly Thompson, had pleaded for the safe return of her "Boo."

The girl told friends she was going to the movies, but family members feared something more sinister was involved in her disappearance.

The same friend told family members that Catara had become involved with the 20-year-old man whose apartment was about a mile from Catara's home on Newton Street. The man was not inside the apartment when police entered.

The department did not issue an Amber Alert because officers didn't know for certain whether the girl ran away or if foul play was involved in her disappearance.

Police remain at the scene investigating. No word on whether the 20-year-old man has been located.

