KCTV5 Que Pasa KC Starker's Giveaway

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The KCTV5 Que Pasa KC Starker's Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. Central Time ("C.T.") on 2/4/2012 and ends 2/8/2012 ("Sweepstakes Period"). Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m., C.T. on 2/8/2012 and will not be acknowledged or returned. Sponsor: KCTV5/Meredith Corporation, 4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Fairway, KS 66205

ENTRY: Enter at KCTV5.com by clicking on the Que Pasa KC contest entry link and emailing your name, address, daytime phone number, email address and in the Subject Line include "Que Pasa KC Starker's". All contest entries go to KCContests@KCTV5.com. LIMIT: One entry per person per valid email address per day. No group entries.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of KS and MO, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about 2/9/2012, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. One (1) winner will receive a $150 gift certificate to Starker's Reserve Restaurant on the Plaza with an expiration date of 2/29/2012. Gift certificate subject to issuer restrictions. Winner will be notified by e-mail and/or phone and prize will be available to pick up at Sponsor's address within ten (10) days of notification. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor's sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria; prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: Information collected from online entrants is subject to sponsor's online privacy policy at sponsor's web site listed above.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner's entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten (10) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner will be selected from among the eligible entries by random drawing. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, KS and MO state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner's list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after 2/23/2012 to Winner's List/ KCTV5 Que Pasa KC Starker's Giveaway Sweepstakes at the Sponsor's address above.