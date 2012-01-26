T-Bones hire Frank White to coaching staff

The Kansas City T-Bones have hired Royals Hall of Famer Frank White to the coaching staff for the 2012 season. (Image courtesy The Kansas City Star)

The Kansas City T-Bones have hired Royals Hall of Famer Frank White to their coaching staff. His duties will include serving as first-base coach.



This comes less than two months after the Kansas City Royals dumped White as a broadcaster.



The Kansas City native played second base for the Royals and won eight Gold Gloves. He was part of the 1985 World Series Championship team. White played 18 years with the Royals from 1973-90 and appeared in five All-Star games.

White was also selected as ALCS MVP in 1980 and was elected to the Royals Hall of Fame in 1995. His national Baseball Hall of Fame status is eligible for review next year.

"I am excited to get involved with the T-Bones organization, and to work with the young kids on their roster," White said in a written statement. "Teaching is a passion of mine and I look forward to helping these players become the best that they can be."

The club said Thursday that White will join manager Tim Doherty's staff. He will serve in a variety of roles from the bench and as first base coach. He will also work alongside T-Bones Vice President and General Manager, Chris Browne, who first met White during his years as the Royals bat boy and clubhouse attendant.

"I am thrilled to announce that Frank will be joining the T-Bones," Browne said. "He will be an asset to Tim, our coaching staff and a great addition to the clubhouse overall. I look forward to seeing No. 20 in uniform at CommunityAmerica Ballpark and I know our fans will too."

Whit said he looks forward to working with Browne to help him reach the team's goals.



White served three seasons as the Wichita Wranglers manager from 2004 to 2006. He has applied for but not been chosen as the Royals' manager at least twice.

To read previous coverage about White, click here.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.