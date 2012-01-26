Suspect caught with boiling bottle of meth in coat

Police in southeast Missouri have arrested a drug suspect, a man caught while allegedly trying to conceal a bottle filled with a boiling mix of methamphetamine in his coat pocket.

The Kennett Daily Dunklin Democrat reports that narcotics investigators were conducting surveillance of a farm home Tuesday near Steele. When a vehicle left, police followed it.

The driver stopped in the middle of the road and ran. Agents chased him down. Police say that during the arrest the man dropped from his coat a plastic bottle in which meth was in the process of being made.

Police later learned the vehicle had been stolen in Tennessee. Police returned to the residence and say they found two meth labs and drugs packaged for sale.

Authorities say charges are pending.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.