Douglas County courthouse evacuated after suspicious package found

The Douglas County Courthouse has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found.

Lawrence Mayor Aron Cromwell said the building was evacuated as a precaution. He said there was no immediate threat.



County employees were allowed to go home. The county commissioners are moving their Tuesday meeting because of the evacuation, Cromwell said.



The suspicious package was found about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The courthouse is located at 1100 Massachusetts.



The Overland Park bomb squad has responded to the scene. The team had responded to Lawrence earlier Tuesday but that turned out to be an old piece of a natural gas line, officials said.



