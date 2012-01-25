Sister Berta Sailer attends State of the Union address

U.S. Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, D-MO, had nuns from Operation Breakthrough attend President Barack Obama's State of the Union address Tuesday.



Sister Berta Sailer is the co-founder of Operation Breakthrough, and she got a call from the congressman's office inviting her to the address. In an announcement made earlier this week Cleaver said he was honored to have Sailer as his guest.

"I was stunned. I was amazed. I was honored. It has been a wonderful event," Sailer said.

In addition, Operation Breakthrough co-founder Corita Bussanmas also attended the speech.



For 40 years, Operation Breakthrough has helped children who are living in poverty by providing them a safe, loving and educational environment.

Sailer thought the president's speech was riveting.

"He covered lots of things, but I think the important part was he told people that as a county we need to work together to make life better for everybody."

For the people Sailer helps at Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City, she said they need the help, too.

"They need the jobs (President Barack Obama) talked about. They need the education and technologies so that these families can get jobs, so the kids can grow up and get jobs," Sailer said. "And when they grow up in a country that works together for everybody, it will be good for everybody."

Sailer said the state of the nation in terms of helping those in poverty should be to get people out of poverty, and find people a job that pays them money.

"To get a job like that, they have to have education. And in this day and age, technology and education is so important," Sailer said. "By guaranteeing the future of these families and futures, we are guaranteeing the future of this country, and it has to work together."

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.