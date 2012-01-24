Three people in custody after high-speed chase ends in KCK

Law enforcement agencies in both Kansas and Missouri were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon.

After the chase, police took three people into custody, but not before looping around the city from one state into another with multiple police agencies in pursuit.



The chase began just before 2 p.m. in Kansas City, MO. It started off as a check by a Kansas City Street Narcotics Tactical Team as part of an on-going drug investigation.

Officers said while they were checking on the people in question, three people took off in one vehicle.



Initially, the tactical officers let the vehicle go, but they later decided to follow it because they observed signs that it could be a danger to other drivers. The officers said the vehicle was driving so erratically they thought the danger to the public outweighed the risk.

Investigators said the driver stayed on Interstate 435, winding around from KCMO into KCK with officers from both cities, plus the Kansas Highway Patrol, in pursuit.

The vehicle stopped about 2:20 p.m. at a BP gas station at 47th Street and Parallel Parkway in KCK.

The driver and his two passengers were taken into custody. The driver is facing felony eluding charges in both states.



