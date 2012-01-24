Red light cameras center of discussion at police board meeting

The Kansas City Council is considering revising its efforts to nab red-light runners in an effort to satisfy legal concerns.

Kansas City's red traffic lights won't be sending out tickets in the near future after a Missouri Court of Appeals ruling on Tuesday.

Red light cameras are up all over Kansas City, but Tuesday, police at the Board of Commissioners meeting discussed how effective they are at preventing accidents.

According to KCTV5's reporting partner, the Kansas City Star, red-light cameras have not reduced accidents at most Kansas City intersections they monitor, according to a police analysis.

The analysis of more than 2,500 wrecks in the two years after the cameras appeared shows that injury wrecks, rear-end wrecks and overall wrecks all increased. Only right-angle crashes - the ones most likely due to red-light running - decreased.

Major Rich Lockhart with the Kansas City Police Department presented updated data on the red-light cameras' effectiveness. Lockhart said the results of the police department's study shows an overall trend of accidents going down despite the data contradicting that trend and despite that some video from red light cameras show otherwise.

Chief Darryl Forté said this is just the initial stage of reviewing the study's data.

"They're just reviewing the report again and I don't think any decisions are going to be made about whether we keep cameras or make a recommendation to keep the cameras. Again, this is just one piece of it. The city council will, of course, decide where we go with this," Forté said.

Forté said he disagrees with those who say the red light cameras infringe on privacy. He said he believes the cameras serve a purpose.

