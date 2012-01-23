Accused scorned wife in court as psychiatrist's patients mourn

An Air Force colonel was in court as his wife was arraigned on charges that she killed her husband's lover.

Shannon O'Roark Griffin, 52, of Granbury, TX, a retired NASA engineer, was arraigned in Clay County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Griffin is accused of killing Irina Puscariu, a Gladstone psychiatrist.

A state judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for Feb. 24.

Griffin's attorney, James LaSalle, declined to comment to the media, and Griffin's husband, Roscoe Griffin, left the courthouse without answering questions from reporters.

Authorities say O'Roark Griffin and her husband attended a counseling session Jan. 13 in Great Bend, KS, where Roscoe Griffin told his wife of the affair with Puscariu. Police say O'Roark Griffin then drove 250 miles to Puscariu's home and shot her three times in the face in front of Puscariu's Romanian mother.



Patients of Puscariu remain devastated by their loss.

"There was a special connection with Irina," Dave Ebert said. "She really cared and she showed it from day one."

Ebert served in the Vietnam War and still suffers from post-traumatic stress. As a doctor at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Kansas City, Puscariu treated him.

The psychiatrist helped Ebert overcome his guilt for losing fellow soldiers and find a way forward.

"It was like all that guilt just went away and I felt so relieved," he said. "From that day on, our relationship was like brother and sister."



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.