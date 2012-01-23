2 deaths leave KCPD detectives busy

Kansas City detectives investigating one homicide found another person dead inside a home.

A man that had been shot was dropped off at Research Medical Center about 5 p.m. Monday. The victim later died.

While investigating the city's latest homicide, police were told about a second victim. Inside a home in the 5000 block of Chestnut Avenue, police found the second man dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said they do not have any suspect descriptions yet.

"Sometimes there's a lot of people around the scene when we get there," said Capt. Steve Young, spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. "But we got to the hospital and the victim was there. He was pronounced dead and we come over here and it's a quiet house with somebody dead inside. So, we don't have people walking around who may have witnessed it here at this time."



Before Monday night, Kansas City had seen five homicides in 2012. Kansas City saw 114 homicides in 2011, the highest tally since 2008.



