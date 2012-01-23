Water rescue under way off I-70 in KCK

Boats were launched after a vehicle was reported upside down in the Kansas River, KCK authorities say.



The water rescue was off Interstate 70 near the James bridge.



This occurred just before 2:30 p.m. Monday. Police have determined the vehicle was stolen and they don't believe anyone was inside the vehicle.

However, it's unknown how the vehicle got in the water and how long it has been in the river.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.