Water rescue under way off I-70 in KCK - KCTV5 News

Water rescue under way off I-70 in KCK

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Boats were launched after a vehicle was reported upside down in the Kansas River, KCK authorities say.

The water rescue was off Interstate 70 near the James bridge.

This occurred just before 2:30 p.m. Monday. Police have determined the vehicle was stolen and they don't believe anyone was inside the vehicle.

However, it's unknown how the vehicle got in the water and how long it has been in the river.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.