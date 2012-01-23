Woman charged with killing psychiatrist to appear in court Monday

A Texas woman, charged with killing a Gladstone psychiatrist is back in Missouri to face charges.

A Texas woman accused of killing a Gladstone psychiatrist is scheduled to be in court Monday.

Shannon O'Roark Griffin is charged with first degree murder and was arrested in Kansas.

Prosecutors say she shot and killed 46-year old Irina Puscariu.

Irina Puscariu had broken off her relationship with Roscoe Griffin, an Air Force colonel, when she discovered he was married, according to a retired Kansas City police officer who was friends with the victim. The officer asked not to be identified.

According to a probable cause affidavit, O'Roark Griffin called her husband and told him about what she had done saying she wanted to protect him and others from this "evil woman." Her husband then turned around and alerted Gladstone police to the crime and offered her license plate number which led to her quick capture.

Court documents state that Griffin and his wife, Shannon O'Roark Griffin, a retired NASA aerospace engineer, were having marital problems. They were receiving counseling in Kansas where Griffin is currently working. He has served as director of reserved forces for the Air Force Space Command in Colorado.

O'Roark Griffin has a hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon in Clay County, MO.

