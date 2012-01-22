Chief: KCPD SWAT Team changes will help with efficiency - KCTV5 News

Chief: KCPD SWAT Team changes will help with efficiency

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The way SWAT teams work in the Kansas City, MO, Police Department will change Sunday.

The three teams will be consolidated into one "tactical response division."

Police Chief Daryl Forte said by combining the teams, the team will have one command structure and will help the team to be more efficient.

The chief said this is one way the department is trying to do more with fewer resources.

