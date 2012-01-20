Pipe bomb closes MO 291 in Independence

A pipe bomb alongside Missouri 291 forced Independence Police to shut down a section of the highway Friday morning.

Police said an officer making a routine traffic stop noticed the pipe bomb in a ditch on the side of the road. This was about 10 a.m. near MO 291 and Kentucky Road, which is near a drive-in theater.

The southbound lanes of the four-lane highway were closed, but later reopened.



Officer Tom Gentry, spokesman for the Independence Police Department, told reporters that officers were pleased that no one was hurt as a result of the pipe bomb, which was about 10 inches long.



Investigators are examining the fragments to determine the origin of the pipe bomb, which Gentry said was neutralized.

Officers believe the device had been there for some time. The section closed was just south of Kentucky.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.