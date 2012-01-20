Missing girl found safe

Isabella Haley Christine Davies who disappeared after school Thursday was found safe Friday morning.

The 15-year-old girl, who is autistic, was found cold and shivering as she wandered along Gregory Boulevard. A neighbor, who found Isabella just after 6 a.m., brought her safely home.



A tearful Mark Davies, the girl's father, told KCTV5 that she was OK other than for a few scrapes. But Davies took her to a local hospital's emergency room to be checked out as a precaution.

Isabella attends University Academy, a local charter school at 68th Street and Holmes Road. The student failed to board a bus after school about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police had asked for the public's help in finding the girl. The family had searched for the girl for hours and said she had never taken off before.

However, her grandmother had died this week and the family dog also died recently. Davies speculated that his daughter became overwhelmed by emotions, thus leading to her disappearance.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.