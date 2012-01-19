Woman charged with killing Gladstone psychiatrist brought to Clay County

Friends of a Gladstone psychiatrist are devastated that her former lover did not give her any warning about his wife's anger.

A Texas woman, charged with killing a Gladstone psychiatrist is back in Missouri to face charges.

Shannon O'Roark Griffin allegedly killed the Gladstone woman her husband was having an affair with and took off into Kansas. Thursday afternoon, she was extradited back to Clay County.

O'Roark Griffin is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Irina Puscariu.

Gladstone police said O'Roark Griffin went to Puscariu's house Friday after her husband told her that he would not end his affair with the psychiatrist.

Police said O'Roark Griffin shot Puscariu three times in the face, right in front of her elderly mother who lives with her - a Romanian woman who speaks no English and had no one in the U.S. but her daughter.

The probable cause affidavit said O'Roark Griffin then called her husband and told him about what she had done saying she wanted to protect him and others from this "evil woman." Her husband then turned around and alerted Gladstone police to the crime and offered her license plate number which led to her quick capture.

Since her arrest, KCTV5 news learned O'Roark Griffin is an aerospace engineer, retired from NASA. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

