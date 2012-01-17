Police: 2 facing questions in connection with mall shooting

The manhunt continues for the shooter who fired bullets inside the Independence Center Mall, injuring two teens. Police need help identifying two men in photos released Saturday.

Just one day after the violence broke out, things appeared to be getting back to normal at the Independence Center Mall. Customers were determined not to let Saturday's shooting interrupt their daily routines.

Independence police released photos of two persons of interest just before 10 p.m. Saturday. One of the two men has his hands held at his waistband in the photos, but police declined to identify which man they believe fired the shots.

Two people are being questioned in connection with Saturday's shooting at Independence Center Mall, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Independence Police Department Capt. John Cato said the two are persons of interest in connection with the shooting, but stopped short of calling them suspects. He said the two facing questions at police headquarters are believed to have critical information.



Police did not say whether they are both males or the same two men in photos released over the weekend by the police department.



A 17-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl have been released from the hospital after being shot at the mall about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

KCTV5 is not disclosing the victim's identities because no charges have been filed.



The shots rang out just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, leading to chaos inside the packed mall. Shoppers described fleeing to other stores or their cars. Store employees slammed gates blocking access to stores. The mall was placed on lockdown for a time.

Independence police previously said they wanted to speak with two men about the shooting and released pictures of the two at the mall.

No charges have been filed, according to police and a spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.



If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

