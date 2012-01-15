Independence Center reopens after shooting inside mall

The manhunt continues for the shooter who fired bullets inside the Independence Center Mall, injuring two teens. Police need help identifying two men in photos released Saturday.

Independence police released photos of two persons of interest just before 10 p.m. Saturday. One of the two men has his hands held at his waistband in the photos, but police declined to identify which man they believe fired the shots.

No doubt business owners inside the Independence Center Mall had concerns over how Saturday's shooting might affect their bottom line.

Just one day after the violence broke out, things appeared to be getting back to normal at the Independence Center Mall. Customers, like James Beacham, were determined not to let Saturday's shooting interrupt their daily routines.

Beacham refuses to let the bad actions of a few people ruin his Sunday morning.

"I've been coming out here for two decades, and as far as I know that is the first incident they have had. That is a pretty good average, so I'm not worried about it," said mall shopper James Beacham.

Beacham was hoping to get some answers from mall personnel, but says details were scarce.

"I asked a security guy in there about the shooting, and he wouldn't tell me anything about it, just what was on the news," said Beacham.

All this as the search for two men described as persons of interest continues.

Police are not calling them suspects, but say they could help shed more light on exactly what happened.

If anyone has any information about the two men, they are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.



