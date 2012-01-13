Police: Woman charged in death of Gladstone psychiatrist

Police said a person has been charged in the death of a Gladstone psychiatrist and a relationship between a woman's husband and the psychiatrist may have fueled the shooting.

Gladstone city spokesperson Richard King said Shannon L. O'Roark-Griffin was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide and armed criminal action after a woman was found dead inside a Gladstone home.

A probable cause statement said Gladstone dispatch received a phone call from a Roscoe Griffin just after 2 p.m. Friday who told them his wife, O'Roark-Griffin, called him and told him she had shot Irina Puscariu.

O'Roark-Griffin's home address is listed in Granbury, TX, and her husband is the director of reserve forces for Air Force Space Command.

Officers went to Puscariu's home on White Oak Lane, near Belleview at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

King said the 46-year-old victim was a resident of the home. Puscariu died from an apparent gunshot wound.

"For officers on scene, for the detectives on scene, I'm sure they have more information, they're just not ready to share that with us, for a number of reasons. Suffice it to say they have evidence that indicates there's a suspicious nature of the death. Until they're able to notify next of kin, they're going to keep a lid on things," said King on Friday night.



KCTV5 has learned that Puscariu was a psychiatrist who worked in the Kansas City area.

The probable cause statement said Kansas Highway Patrol found O'Roark-Griffin's vehicle driving southbound on Interstate-35, they pulled her over and took her into custody without incident.

During the traffic stop, O'Roark-Griffin told a captain with the highway patrol there were two unloaded handguns in her car.

While interviewing Puscariu's mother, she told police she saw a woman matching O'Roark-Griffin's description ring their doorbell and was let into their home by Puscariu. She said she saw the woman pull out a gun and shoot her daughter three times before leaving.

O'Roark-Griffin's husband told police he and his wife had been going to couple's therapy and his relationship with Puscariu was one of the main topics they discussed. O'Roark-Griffin was aware of a relationship going on between her husband and Puscariu and was unhappy when the two refused to end the relationship.



People living in the neighborhood around White Oak Lane were relieved to hear someone had been charged in the death.

"I was scared. I was really scared. I didn't know if it was a random death or something personal. I was scared to death," said neighbor Vita Ann Cascone.

Cascone lives next door to Puscariu and has called the neighborhood home for more than 20 years. She said she's never seen anything like this.

"It makes me feel lots better (knowing police have someone in custody) because I was scared half to death. I didn't know if it was random," Cascone said.



O'Roarke-Griffin's bond has been set at $1 million.



