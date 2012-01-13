Police raid stores allegedly selling synthetic drugs

Kansas City police raided two discount stores that officers say were selling synthetic drugs illegally.

"We are trying to send a message it is illegal to possess, it is illegal to distribute, it is illegal to sell these synthetic drugs," said Sgt. Brad Dumit of the Kansas City Police Department.



KCPD detectives have been monitoring Discount Smokes, 2518 NE Vivion Rd., and the Shell Station at Vivion and Antioch roads. A task force served search warrants at both businesses and say they found plenty of drugs known as "plant food," "syn," K2," "bath salts" and "Pump It Powder."





Police say kids see items marketed as "herbal," at a convenience store and think it's OK. But say the results can be devastating.







"They market it as it is not illegal but an all-natural herb, which is not the case. And kids end up in the hospital all the time because of this stuff," an undercover police detective said.





Altogether, four people were arrested and face charges, including store owners and a clerk. More than 1,000 grams of suspected synthetic drugs and a loaded firearm were confiscated along with drug paraphernalia, police said.

Kansas City Police Capt. Chelly Pfeifer said the two stores and their management had been repeatedly warned.

"They were presented with letters from the Clay County prosecutor outlining that the substances were illegal," Pfeifer said.



The Missouri General Assembly made synthetic narcotics illegal in August 2010. They are believed to cause significant physical harm and psychosis that can lead to injury or suicide.