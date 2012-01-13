Win movie passes to see Woman in Black

KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of the movie Woman in Black.



Enter for your chance to win two free passes to a special advance screening of Woman in Black simply by entering a code. We will have passes available until the supply is exhausted on a first-come, first-served basis.

In this supernatural thriller, Arthur Kipps (Daniel Radcliffe), a widowed lawyer whose grief has put his career in jeopardy, is sent to a remote village to sort out the affairs of a recently deceased eccentric. But upon his arrival, it soon becomes clear that everyone in the town is keeping a deadly secret. Although the townspeople try to keep Kipps from learning their tragic history, he soon discovers that the house belonging to his client is haunted by the ghost of a woman who is determined to find someone and something she lost...and no one, not even children, are safe from her vengeance.

To claim your passes, click here and enter the code KCTVP7L8. Each winning entry will admit two to the screening. For mobile phone users, go to www.gofobo.com/rsvp.

The Screening Info:

7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31.



AMC Town Center.



Leawood, KS.



Release date: Opens in theaters on Feb. 3.



Rating: PG-13.



If you have trouble downloading your passes, please contact the Gofobo Customer Service Support, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Phone: (866) 372-0272

Email: support@gofobo.com

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.