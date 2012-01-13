Ex-Dallas Cowboys coach named new KU defensive coordinator

A former Dallas Cowboys football coach is the new defensive coordinator at the University of Kansas.

Head football coach Charlie Weis announced Friday afternoon that he has hired Dave Campo.

The Cowboys decided earlier this week not to renew Campo's contract as the secondary coach. Campo has spent 18 of the past 23 years working for the Cowboys.

He began working in Dallas in 1989 as a secondary coach. He served in that capacity until 1994 when he was promoted to defensive coordinator. He was defensive coordinator through 1999 season when he became head football coach.

The Cowboys were 5-11 in each of this three seasons as head football coach. Owner Jerry Jones then fired him. He left Dallas only to return in 2008 to the position he began the Cowboys with.

Before joining the Cowboys, Campo served as secondary coach on Jimmy Johnson's University of Miami staff. This included winning the national championship.

He received three Super Bowl rings as the Cowboys won the championship while he was an assistant coach.

