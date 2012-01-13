Police: Man held 2 children underwater in bathtub

Police say they caught a man attempting to drown two children in a bathtub.



LaMonte J. Brown, 23, was charged Friday with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of child abuse, three counts of criminal threat and one count of domestic battery. He is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The children are fine and now in the custody of their mothers.



The mother of one of the children says she cannot thank officers enough for saving the lives of the two boys.

"Thank you. Because if it wasn't for them coming when they did, I think me and my kids would have been dead last night. I really do," Shanice Jackson said. "I think he would have killed us... I think my kids would have drowned in the tub last night."



Stephen Smith, spokesman for the KCK Police Department, told KCTV5 on Friday that police arrived to the Rosedale Apartments about 8 p.m. Thursday. The apartments are in the 2000 block of South Mill Street.

Officers tried to kick in the front door to get to the bathroom where the man, boys and woman were.

Jackson said Brown had her pinned down in the bathroom, but she managed to get loose and opened the front door for the officers.

Smith said the children, ages 1 and 3 years old, were wet from being held underwater by the man who was under the influence of a substance. Authorities believe he may have been on PCP.

The man grabbed the toddler and ran to the bathroom and attempted to drown his child when police entered the home, Smith said.

Luckily, the children appear to be fine because police arrived before they received serious physical harm, Smith said.

The man resisted arrest and had to be stunned by a Taser, Smith said.

"As soon as the suspect saw the officers, he grabbed the 3-year-old and went into the bathroom and proceeded to attempt to drown the child in the bathtub. The officers went into the bathroom, they Tased the suspect, were able to rescue the child and then were able to take the suspect into custody," said Smith.

The man is being held for attempted murder, aggravated battery and assaulting a police officer, Smith said.

Neighbors heard the frantic screams from the boys and Jackson. The neighbors called police.

The woman says her boyfriend tried to drown his 3-year-old son and her baby while pinning her down. She is pregnant with their child.

She said she could hear the water splashing and the boys' screams while Brown attempted to drown them. She said she was terrified.



She said she knows how badly the situation would have ended if officers had not arrived when they did.

"I really think that he (her boyfriend) would have killed us and probably killed himself because there's no telling – when you're upset and you're that mad, there's no telling what you'll do. And I was really scared for those babies, more than myself, and I'm pregnant and I didn't care about that. I was thinking about these children that were already living more than myself, but I just really want to thank the officers that came out really because, if they didn't come when they did or if it wasn't for my neighbors, I think my kids would have drowned in the tub last night," Jackson said.



The man has been battling depression and threatened suicide earlier in the week, she said, but the man had never before attempting to harm the children.

"I just can't believe these kids went through all of this last night," she said. "He was just kinda like ranting and raving and telling everybody in the building he was God and scaring the kids by yelling. He locked us in the bathroom and wouldn't let us out."



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.