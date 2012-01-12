Missing Missouri Highway Patrol trooper's body found

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the body of missing trooper Fred Guthrie was found Thursday.

His body was found in a brush pile just south of where the body of Guthrie's K-9, Reed, was found this summer.

A funeral was held for Guthrie last month. A court has declared him legally dead.

Guthrie and Reed perished Aug. 1 in Missouri floodwaters while on patrol. A time-consuming search has been under way including hundreds of volunteer hours and thousands of dollars in donated search efforts including by foot and boat.



In a news release, Missouri Highway Patrol Col. Ronald K. Replogle said Guthrie's body was located about 2 p.m.

"The recovery of Trooper Guthrie's body will give closure and comfort to the family, community and members of the patrol," the highway patrol superintendent said. "I would also like to thank everyone who helped or volunteered during the search efforts."

Guthrie was working in the area of Missouri Highways 118 and 111 in Holt County.

The Missouri Department of Transportation recently had H.B. Construction begin work on a $400,000 contract to fill a scour hole on Highway 111.

The highway patrol had troopers at the construction site watching for Guthrie's body. Guthrie was believed to have drowned in that scour hole. Sediment was removed from the area and is being used to fill the sinkhole.

Sgt. Sheldon Lyon of the highway patrol said workers had begun to move sand.

"We always felt he was there still," he said. "We assigned troopers every day to be there to watch that."

MODOT said repairing the hole and getting the section of highway reopened was important but getting closure for Guthrie's family, friends and co-workers.



In late fall, troopers and construction workers used large pumps, heavy equipment and cadaver dogs to search for Guthrie's body. Hand digging occurred, an item of interest was found and cadaver dogs hit in the area.

Guthrie joined the Missouri State Water Patrol on Jan. 2, 1994. He became a trooper on Jan. 1, 2011, when the two agencies combined. He was assigned to Troop A, serving Platte County. He was in Holt County on special assignment because of the Missouri River flooding.

Reed had served in law enforcement for five years.

Guthrie is survived by his wife, Teresa, daughter Amber and sons Dylan and Cody.

"We have been at this for more than five months," Lyon said. "There is a great deal satisfaction that we were able to make this recovery. But it is also a sad day for us."



