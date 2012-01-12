2 men threaten bank tellers with bomb, steal cash

FBI agents are searching for two men that authorities say robbed a Northland community bank.

The suspects verbally threatened the bank tellers with a bomb, authorities said, at the Patriots Bank at 6500 NW Prairie View Rd.

The bank is stepping up security, said Ed Bradley, president and chief executive officer of Patriots Bank.



The two men wore ski masks. One man displayed a gun.

The employees were ordered to leave the bank. They went outside into the bitter cold without their coats.



The men fled on foot in the direction of the nearby Hy-Vee store.

The FBI is not disclosing how much money the two men got away with.

This is the second time that the same teller has been robbed, Bradley said. A lone gunman robbed the bank on Oct. 18.

Bradley doesn't know if the same person was involved in today's robbery.



The bank is adding the security for the protection of its employees and customers, he said.

"It's traumatic. It causes real concern for the safety of employees and customers," he said. "We take security very seriously. We are going to be adding more cameras inside and out and some inside off-duty officers on a random basis."

Employees are already diligent but will be more so, especially when entering and leaving the bank, Bradley said.



Some of the employees were traumatized by the robbery and went home early.

Bradley said he and the other employees appreciate how concerned their customers have been for the employees after the frightening experience.

"Our customers have come in and they are very concerned about our staff," he said. "We are a small community bank that is built on relationships," he said.

