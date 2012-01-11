Hospital plans to eliminate food desert in KC

Truman Medical Center plans to eliminate a food desert in east Kansas City, with a grocery store that gives back in every way.

The corner of 27th Street and Troost Avenue is an empty lot surrounded by plenty of housing but very few places for residents to find fresh, affordable groceries.

That is why Truman Medical Center, just a few blocks away, is trying to change that.

The hospital's president and CEO John Bluford recently blogged about bringing a grocery store that would be an "oasis in our food desert."

City Councilman Jermaine Reed said the hospital has held community meetings to get a better idea of what the neighborhood needs in a store.

And the answers are overwhelmingly clear - people want affordable and fresh produce, meat and organic options.

"They are certainly listening to the voices in the community, and they're helping champion something that will bring about a quality grocery store in the area ... one that certainly is needed," Reed said.

He said east Kansas City lacks quality grocery stores that are easily accessible. He hopes the grocery store will transfer an area where liquor stores are more plentiful than retail locations selling fresh food.



The hospital executives are keeping the details of this project close to the vest, but a spokesman says they should be able to release more details in the next 30 days.

