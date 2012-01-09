Man pleads not guilty in hatchet killing

Quintin P. O'Dell was arraigned Monday in Platte County Circuit Court. He is charged with first-degree murder in the May 31 hatchet attack that killed Alissa Faye Shippert.

A judge entered not guilty pleas on behalf of a 22-year-old man charged in the hatchet killing of a woman and the brutal assault on another.

Quintin P. O'Dell was arraigned Monday in Platte County Circuit Court. He is charged with first-degree murder in the May 31 hatchet attack that killed Alissa Shippert. The attack occurred while Shippert was fishing at a conservation area.

They were co-workers at a local convenience store.



O'Dell also was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the Dec. 26 razor attack in Ferrelview. The 26-year-old victim in that case was disemboweled, but survived.

A probable cause statement in the case stated that O'Dell confessed to both crimes this past week.

O'Dell is jailed in Platte County on a $750,000 cash only bond. He is requesting a public defender.

O'Dell was arraigned in the Platte County Courthouse. As a Boy Scout, he helped with a veterans' memorial outside the courthouse.

Those who knew the Eagle Scout say they are shocked by the accusations leveled against O'Dell.

"Quintin was such a nice guy. You don't expect to see that from somebody like that," said Brandon Otero, who went to Platte City High School with O'Dell.

In a statement, the Heart of American Council Boy Scouts of America said it was also shocked by the allegations. Mark Brayer, a spokesman for the Boy Scouts, said O'Dell is no longer involved in Scouting.

"The behavior included in these allegations runs counter to everything for which Boy Scouts of America stands," Brayer said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those involved in this tragic situation."



