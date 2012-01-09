Reports: Marty Schottenheimer to interview with Bucs for head coaching spot

Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer, who is the current head coach of the Virginia Destroyers of the United Football League, will interview Tuesday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a head coaching spot, according to ESPN reports.

During Schottenheimer's career in the NFL, he has served as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers.

Schottenheimer spent 10 seasons as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 1989 to 1998 with a 101-58-1 regular season record.

With the Chiefs, Schottenheimer made an appearance in AFC Championship game in 1993, but lost to the Buffalo Bills. He has also won three division titles and seven playoff appearances.

Schottenheimer resigned as Chiefs head coach in 1999 after a disappointing 7–9 season.

And now Schottenheimer might get another chance to as a head coach for The Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the club fired head coach Raheem Morris on Jan. 2.

Morris was fired after three seasons that raised questions about ownership's commitment to winning because the club has resisted spending large amounts of money in free agency.

A 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the season finale was the 10th straight following a 4-2 start. The skid was the franchise's longest within one season since 1977, when the Bucs lost 12 in a row to extend the longest losing streak in league history to 26 consecutive games over two years.

Morris went 17-31, including a 10-6 mark in 2010, when the Bucs narrowly missed the playoffs. His entire staff of assistants was dismissed, too.

