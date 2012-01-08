Bird watchers spot bald eagles, snowy owls in Smithville

It is a great weekend to do some bird watching in Missouri, as Eagle Day is under way at Smithville Lake.

Operation Wildlife has live birds on display at the Paradise Pointe golf course.

Trained spotters are also working around the lake to help visitors spot eagles and owls in the area.

"It is a tremendous opportunity for people with cabin fever to get out, see some bald eagles in wild, up close and personal," said wildlife biologist Mike Watkins.



Eagle Days started Saturday and are going on Sunday at Smithville Lake and began at 9 a.m. and run until 3:30 p.m.

All events at the lake are free.

