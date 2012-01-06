Liberty Country Club engulfed in flames

Fire destroyed the Liberty Hills Country Club Friday night and with it the Tuscan Ballroom, a popular spot in the area for weddings and other special events.

"It leaves a sick feeling in my stomach," said Tracee Lechner, who has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years. "We had a lot of good memories."

Another resident described the club as a landmark, saying she often used the location to help direct visitors to her house. It was founded in 1967.

Firefighters got the call just before 6 p.m. and faced two major obstacles in putting out the fire. Strong winds spread the fire quickly, and the one fire hydrant nearby was not working, forcing tanker trucks to cart water from elsewhere. Fire officials said the fire started in the basement. They have not yet determined the specific source or cause of the fire.

If anyone had an event scheduled at the country club's banquet hall, they are asked to contact LHcountryclub@gmail.com.



