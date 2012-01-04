Wrong-way driver pleads guilty to killing mother, daughter

A Mexican man admitted Wednesday afternoon that he was drunk when he drove the wrong way on area interstates, killing a mother and daughter traveling to a Fourth of July parade.

Diane and Anna Bronson were killed instantly on Interstate 435 near 63rd Street when their vehicle was hit by the man.

Felix Solano-Gallardo pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. His blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit when he smashed into the Bronsons' vehicle.

A judge will sentence the 19-year-old man at 2:30 p.m. on March 9.



The man, who was apparently in the United States illegally, has been evasive about his name and age during the entire prosecution. He used the name Felix Solano-Gallardo in court Wednesday and gave his age as 19 years old.

But prosecutors have said his name was actually Luis Solano-Barrera and that he was 23 years old.

The man was nearly killed in the crash and came to Wednesday's hearing in a wheelchair.



Buddy Bronson, who lost his wife and daughter in the crash, said he misses terribly his 44-year-old wife and 11-year-old daughter.



"Everybody misses them," he said. "I have just been numb. I hope everything works out as good as it can."



Buddy Bronson said the family can't get justice but hopes his loved ones' killer gets a stiff sentence.

The man could be sentenced up to 30 years.



