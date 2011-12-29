Faces of Kansas City: Dancing the night away

In the 16th century, Ponce de Leon landed on the shores of what is now Florida, searching for the mythical fountain of youth. While he never found it, that hasn't stopped others who continue to seek ways to look and feel young. Meet the man who may have finally unlocked the secret.

It's 10 p.m. on a Friday night in Overland Park and, while most people his age aren't even up, Al Crosthwait is about to get down.

"I do a lot of dancing. I love to dance," he said.

Crosthwait is 84 years old.

"The people who don't know Al are like, ‘who is the guy?'" Shawn Larson said.

Larson manages Raoul's Velvet Room and said Crosthwait has become somewhat of a local rock star.

"He is a dancing machine. He'll be on the dance floor all night," said Larson.

As a much younger man, Crosthwait preferred the smooth sounds of Frank Sinatra, but he's learned to evolve out on the dance floor.

"I do hip-hop with them," he said. "There's not many 84-year-olds that go over to the Power and Light and hip-hop. I love it. I love Lady Gaga."

The women on the dance floor love Crosthwait, but that hasn't always been the case.

For 51 years, Crosthwait said he lived a charmed life in Kansas City, KS, married to his true love, Elizabeth. She didn't like to dance in public so the two of them swayed to the music in their living room.

When Elizabeth died, Crosthwait felt restless.

"It's hard for me to sit still," he said.

That's when he discovered life in the nightclubs. He loves the music, he loves to dance, and he loves the people, even if most of them are young enough to be his grandchildren.

Crosthwait said his secret to remaining so active is a daily dose of blueberries, bananas, and yoga to keep him limber.

"I just don't understand why people don't move," he said. "If you don't move it's going to catch up with you."

This Saturday night, New Year's Eve, Crosthwait will be wearing his best shirt, he'll shine his dancing shoes, and he'll be out clubbing to ring in the new year.

This Faces of Kansas City originally aired July 1, 2010.

