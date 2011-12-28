Women nationwide hold 'nurse ins' at local Targets

Wednesday, moms across the country stood up for their right to breastfeed in public and it included mothers in Kansas City.

The controversy all started in Houston at the very popular store, Target. Michelle Hickman said, while out Christmas shopping last week, she tried to breastfeed her child at the store. She said she fully covered herself, but store employees asked her to stop. When the woman didn't stop, she said the store's employees threatened to call police.

"I definitely am not going to go nurse my baby in a bathroom. Would you want to eat your lunch in a bathroom sitting on a toilet?" she said.

Hickman was so upset, she started a movement on Facebook and got other moms from across the country to stage a "nurse in" at their local Target.

KCTV5 caught up with a group of moms who nursed their children Wednesday morning at the Target off Tiffany Springs.

"Breastfeeding is a completely natural, normal physiological act," said KCMO mom Betsy Lee. "It's upsetting to me that women are so sexualized that they can't even feed their baby without being threatened that a police officer will be called."

There was also a "nurse in" at the Overland Park Target.

Target's official policy is that moms are welcome to breastfeed in public areas. Corporate officials said the company has been in touch with the Houston store to ensure all employees are aware of the policy.

The women participating in the Kansas City "nurse ins" said that local Targets have always been very supportive of breastfeeding in the store. They said they participated Wednesday to get together to show their support for the Texas mom.

