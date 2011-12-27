Former KCK SWAT officer accused of firing bullets into car

A former member of the KCK SWAT Team is accused of firing his weapon into an occupied car on Christmas Day.

Michael Mills was arrested for aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm. Mills was a member of KCK's tactical police unit targeted by an undercover FBI sting operation.

According to the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office and the KCK Police Department, Mills is accused of firing into the car, which was in the 3800 block of 112th Terrace.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Jerry Gorman said relatives of Mill's neighbors were leaving when he fired two shots from his 40-caliber semiautomatic weapon. One bullet pierced the vehicle. The location of the second bullet is unknown.

Gorman declined to comment on what led to the gunshots.

"It's a little more complicated and complex than that," Gorman said. "He was made aware of a situation by someone else and he took some action based upon that."



The 32-year-old officer was released from the Wyandotte County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond. Mills, who joined the KCK Police Department in 2003, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Mills was one of four officers who last week sued the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK, the KCK Police Department, Police Chief Rick Armstrong and a number of commanders.

Mills was arrested in January as part of the sting operation of the Selective Crime Occurrence Reduction and Enforcement tactical unit to determine if officers were stealing cash or property from the homes in which they were serving warrants.

Three officers were indicted this summer in federal court but Mills was not one of them.

According to last week's lawsuit, Mills said he was placed on administrative leave for a month before he was allowed to return. Mills said he stole nothing and did nothing wrong.

But he said a captain shoved him and placed an assault rifle to his back, causing him extreme terror as he feared for his life. Mills said he was handcuffed for hours while wearing heavy equipment, causing an injury to his shoulder.

Mills is still receiving medical treatment for his shoulder injury, according to the lawsuit. Because of the injury, Mills could not return to the SCORE unit and was forced to become a patrolman again, according to the lawsuit.

Mills served on the SCORE unit for less than two years.

Nima Perez said Mills is her neighbor. She heard the gunshot early Sunday, which was fired just feet from her living room window. She and six members of her family rushed to the basement to take cover.

"We heard two shots. We all looked at each other," she said. "We didn't know what was what at first ... There were seven of us. It could have hit anyone one of us."



