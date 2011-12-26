Serious crash shuts down MO 152 in Northland

A crash with "very serious" injuries shut down a section of Missouri 152 in the Northland, authorities said Monday morning.

Accident investigators are headed to the scene of the crash at MO 152 and Maplewoods Parkway.

The crash occurred before 11 a.m. The road was reopened by 11:45 a.m.

Police say the car was heading east when the driver lost control. The car spun around, went off the road and rolled several times.

Two men in their 30s were in the car. One had to be extricated. Both will recover, but the passenger's injuries were more serious.

Officers are investigating the road conditions at the time of the crash.



