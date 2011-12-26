Serious crash shuts down MO 152 in Northland - KCTV5 News

Serious crash shuts down MO 152 in Northland

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A crash with "very serious" injuries shut down a section of Missouri 152 in the Northland, authorities said Monday morning.

Accident investigators are headed to the scene of the crash at MO 152 and Maplewoods Parkway.

The crash occurred before 11 a.m. The road was reopened by 11:45 a.m.

Police say the car was heading east when the driver lost control. The car spun around, went off the road and rolled several times.

Two men in their 30s were in the car. One had to be extricated. Both will recover, but the passenger's injuries were more serious.

Officers are investigating the road conditions at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.