Deputy shoots special needs teen who charged with pickax, bat

A Miami County Sheriff's Office sergeant shot a special needs teen after he charged deputies with a pickax and baseball bat, authorities said.

Officers were called to the teen's home Friday morning on a report that the 15-year-old had gone out of control while fighting with his father, Undersheriff Wayne Minkley said.

He said, as deputies pulled into the driveway, the teen threw a pickax at a field training officer and his trainee. The boy then grabbed a baseball bat and charged at them.

One of the deputies attempted to use a Taser on the teen but it was unsuccessful, Minkley said. Deputies are unsure whether the device failed to deploy or if the teen did not succumb to the charge.

The sergeant then arrived on the scene as backup, Minkley said.



The teen struck the first two deputies with his baseball bat, forcing the sergeant to shoot him, Minkley said.

He was rushed to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City and is expected to recover. He was shot in the leg.

"The father was injured, which prompted the 911 call by the mother," Minkley said.



The father was treated and released from an area hospital for his injuries. The field training officer and trainee were treated and released from an area hospital after they were pummeled in the arms by the bats, police said. The three deputies involved were placed on paid administrative leave.

The boy is adopted and attends Lake Mary Center, which teaches children with special needs. He is considered mentally disabled.



The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.

This all began about 9:30 a.m. Friday at a home in the area of 287th Street and Plum Creek Road. Minkley said officers had been called to the house before.



