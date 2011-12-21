Manslaughter charge filed against man after mom found in filth

An Independence man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with his mother's death in what prosecutors say were horrific conditions.

James Owens, 52, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Carol Brown, 74. He previously was charged with attempting to cash his mother's Social Security check after her death.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.



Court documents described the filth and squalor that they found Brown in when authorities rushed to the scene when Owens reported his mother had suffered a stroke on Oct. 27.



"The victim was described as a rotting corpse that was still breathing," according to court documents.



An Independence Fire Department captain said the woman had to be physically pried from a vinyl reclining chair in the living room, according to court documents.

"The victim's legs were fused to the chair and her legs had to be physically separated from the foot rest portion of the chair leaving behind yellowish skin tissue," according to an affidavit from Independence police detectives. "When she was removed from the chair, there were flying insects around her body."

Bodily fluids and feces were heavily present. Hospital staff said the woman had a maggot infestation on her open sore around her ankle, according to court documents.

A paramedic said trash along with human and animal waste was throughout the living room, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Owens told police that his mother had suffered a stroke earlier in the week but he did not give her food or take her to the bathroom because he said she wanted to die at home, according to court records. Owens said his mother did not like doctors or hospitals, according to court documents.

Flying insects and maggots were in the carpet and no food was found in the refrigerator, which was not working, according to court documents.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Tuesday that Brown died "from complications of infected decubitus ulcers and sepsis due to neglect." Brown's death was ruled a homicide.



