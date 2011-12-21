Wanted: Roy Gabbard - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Roy Gabbard

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Roy Gabbard is wanted on a Lafayette County, MO warrant for rape.

The original offense occurred earlier in 2011 in Lafayette County and involved the sexual assault of an adult female.

His last known address was in Lexington, MO, however his current whereabouts are unknown.

Gabbard should be considered violent and is not currently a registered sex offender.

