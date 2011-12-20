Kelsey Smith Foundation reaches out to missing student's family

A single flower sits in the place where 19-year-old Aisha Khan was last seen. Although there were construction workers in the area and windows on the buildings of the KU Edwards Campus alcove where she studied, Overland Park police said there were no cameras to spot her.

"The current buildings do not have external cameras, but it has been included in the expansion," said Jill Jess, a spokesperson for the University of Kansas Edwards Campus.

Jess said the administration is discussing security options at the Edwards campus after Khan's disappearance, but that's not the main concern right now. Police are investigating the student's disappearance as a kidnapping after a frantic voicemail message indicated a stranger was harassing her.

"We have been a safe campus, we want to focus on finding Aisha," said Jess.

Finding Khan is what her family has been doing for the last five days.

"Everyone is exhausted, frustrated," said Asaf Sheikh, Khan's great uncle. "Prayers after prayers - just trying to keep each other awake."

Khan's family gathered at an Overland Park hotel Tuesday. Daily, relatives and friends meet to discuss what's next. Volunteers like Marla Hansen of Missouri Missing Inc. offer their support.

"I see that this is a beautiful family that is close, and they care and it's hard to know what to do next," said Hansen.

Hansen suggests that all residents in the metro search their property. Khan was wearing jewelry that someone may recognize.

"Take a look at your back yard. If there is property that you can't see, go back and walk through it - creek beds, old sheds," she said. "Any of those things could have been dropped."

Gregg and Missy Smith of the Kelsey Smith Foundation reached out to the Khans and are helping them. The Smiths lost their daughter Kelsey in 2007 after she was kidnapped and murdered. The FBI is also assisting the Overland Park Police.

