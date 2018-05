FirstCall is proud to say we have professional, high qualified, specialty experienced RN's, LPN's, C.N.A's, Care Aids; Physical, Occupational, Speech Therapists; and Home Health Aides.

Screened for TB & Hepatitis B

Reference Checked

Criminal Background Checked

Verification of License/Certification

Written Testing of Expertise

OSHA/JACHO written testing

First Aid & CPR Certified

Bonded and Insured

Our staff members are screened and carefully selected to ensure that the continuity of care is maintained and allows caregivers and family members to have peace of mind.